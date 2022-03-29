BOSTON (WHDH) - Structural engineers have started the process of inspecting the subway tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA.

A crew of engineers gained access to the tunnels overnight and launched a comprehensive assessment of all MBTA assets under the site of the garage collapse, an MBTA spokesman said in a statement. The inspection and assessment work is slated to run throughout the day on Tuesday.

Orange Line service is currently suspended between North Station and Back Bay, while Green Line service will not operate between North Station and Government Center. Both lines will still operate on either ends of the shutdowns. Shuttle buses are running between North Station and Government Center

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Officials said Monsini was operating an excavator when the structure collapsed. A Boston police report shows he died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

“There are no immediate signs that the structural integrity of the tunnel infrastructure has been compromised,” the T’s spokesman added.

While it’s still very early in the assessment process, the MBTA says engineers believe the Orange Line is on track to re-open before the Green Line.

Transit officials have said that the suspension of service could remain in place for several days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)