BOSTON (WHDH) - Streets around the Government Center Garage are closed to traffic after the MBTA suspended Orange Line and Green Line services Thursday evening due to a structural issue with the garage.

Police said parts of Congress Street, Surface Road, New Chardon Street and Sudbury Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A team of engineers found a support column deteriorated from years of water damage.

This comes after the deadly collapse at the Government Center Garage in March, which killed a construction worker.

When the collapse happened, 100 tons of concrete and debris fell nine stories and landed almost directly above the subway tunnels, stopping Green and Orange Line serives below the garage for several days.

The contractor demolishing the garage said in a statement that these recent closures aren’t related to the collapse in March.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)