Struggling NH bartender stunned after customer leaves massive holiday tip

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire bartender who has been dealing with financial struggles brought on by the pandemic was left stunned after a customer left her a massive tip just in time for the holidays.

Justine Barnes, a mother who works at the L Street Tavern in Hampton, told 7NEWS that the $1,000 act of kindness helped her make Christmas more special for her children.

“I ran her card…And she gave me the slip back. When I looked at it, of course I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I am not taking this.’ She goes, ‘You absolutely are.'”

Earlier this month, Barnes said she was chatting with one of her regular customers when they learned that both of their partners had committed suicide.

“It’s a hard thing to deal with and some people don’t always understand that,” Barnes explained.

The customer insisted on leaving the $1,000 tip on a $61 tab.

“She told me that she wanted to something for somebody this year because she can,” Barnes said. “She felt like I was that person who she wanted to do something for.”

Barnes said the generous tip helped her buy Christmas gifts for her children.

“It wasn’t going to be the best Christmas but she definitely made it 100 times better,” Barnes said.

Barnes added that she has met many wonderful people while working at Hampton Beach but called this particular customer “the sweetest.”

