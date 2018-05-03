Stubborn blaze destroys home in Dracut

DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled through heat and humidity to extinguish a fierce, three-alarm fire that destroyed a single-family home in Dracut Thursday morning.

The fire at 62 Methuen Road was first reported around 9 a.m. Video recorded at the scene showed flames shooting out of a second-floor window above a garage.

No injuries were reported after crews from Dracut, Methuen, Tyngsboro, and Lawrence spent several hours battling the stubborn blaze.

Dracut Fire Chief Rich Patterson said the summer-like conditions presented a challenge for firefighters.

“Being the first couple of warm days that we’ve had, we haven’t even had a chance to get acclimated to the warmth,” Patterson said. “It was hard to keep the people fresh.”

A work crew was preparing to install an air conditioner at the home when they ran into an electrical issue, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage to the home has been estimated at more than $500,000. It will likely need to be torn down.

