Stubborn fire destroys 2 businesses in Dorchester’s Codman Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out Tuesday morning and destroyed two businesses in Dorchester’s Codman Square.

The fire started just after 9 a.m. at Codman Square Market on Washington Street in Boston’s Dorchester section. Officials said it sparked in the back of the market and spread quickly.

Video from Sky7 showed heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front of the building when crews arrived at the scene. Officials said they were concerned that the fire was going spread to a billboard that sits on the building’s rooftop and cause a collapse.

After five hours, the fire was finally knocked down but the market’s roof collapsed. Officials said the fire also destroyed a neighboring liquor store.

IMAGE: A look inside the Codman Sq Market in Dorchester. Roof collapsed, fire is knocked down. BFD estimates damage at $1,000,000. Pic via @BostonFire #7News pic.twitter.com/wzbVUnbJGn — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 16, 2018

Several ladder trucks worked to extinguish the fire by utilizing water and a biodegradable foam, which seeks out the fire and works to suppress it. The entire neighborhood was left covered in the white substance.

No injuries were reported. Officials estimate about $1 million in damage.

Crews have since cleared the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)