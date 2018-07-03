Stuck drawbridge prompts closure of I-93 ramps in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two ramps on Interstate 93 in Dorchester have been closed in both because the drawbridge that runs across the highway is stuck open, state police said.

The northbound and southbound ramps to Granite Avenue will be closed until further notice.

It’s not clear what caused the bridge malfunction.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

#MAtraffic Rte 93 NB /SB ramps to Granite Avenue in #Dorchester closed due to drawbridge stuck open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)