Crews in East Boston have been working to remove a tractor-trailer that slammed into an overpass an Logan International Airport.

A SKY7 camera spotted the vehicle around 4 p.m., after it had already been partially removed from where it struck the structure, leaving a large impact on the truck’s cargo trailer.

The crash appeared to have happened near the Central Parking Garage, at what officials have called the Terminal B “curb area” during a similar crash on Oct. 14, 2022.

No details on whether there were any injuries have been released.

