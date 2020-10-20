‘Stuck with me for at least next 2 years’: Baker not interested in Biden Cabinet positon

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said that Massachusetts will be “stuck with” him for “at least the next two years,” confirming that he has no interest in possibly being selected for a high-profile Cabinet position if Democrat Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

“Both the lieutenant governor and I said when we ran for reelection two years ago, which seems like 100 years ago, that we were going to serve our terms, and I intend to do that,” Baker said during a news conference in Revere.

A person close to the Biden transition team and another official familiar with the transition deliberations told POLITICO that Biden’s team is vetting some Republicans for possible Cabinet positions. Baker was reportedly listed among those being considered.

“You’re going to be stuck with me for at least the next two years,” Baker told reporters. “I’m flattered to be considered but I like the job I have.”

Baker’s communications director, Lizzy Guyton, announced last week that the governor is not backing President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

She added that Baker is “focusing on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic.”

Baker has not publicly announced who he intends to vote for in the November election.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)