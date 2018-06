HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old student in Holyoke is accused of attacking a teacher with a screwdriver, police said.

The attack Wednesday involving a student at William R. Peck Middle School in Holyoke allegedly left the teacher with minor injuries.

Officials say the student has been removed from the school.

