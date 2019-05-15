WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A student accused of drawing a swastika inside a middle school boys’ bathroom in Westwood is facing disciplinary action.

Superintendent Emily J. Parks commended students at the Thurston Middle School for alerting staff to the graffiti and helping aid in the investigation.

“I believe these students did exactly what we want them to do in order to keep our environment safe and welcoming for all students,” she said.

What kind of disciplinary action the suspected student must undergo has not been disclosed.

