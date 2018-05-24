WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A student accused of posting a threatening video online towards a school in Warren is facing charges.

Warren police, in cooperation with the Quaboag School District, West Brookfield police and Chicopee police, arrested the student after being alerted to the video.

There will be an added police presence at the school Thursday.

The student who allegedly posted the threat has not been identified.

