Student among 3 injured in crash involving box truck, school bus on I-95

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One student was among the three people taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after a crash involving a box truck, a vehicle and a school bus on Interstate 95 at the Westwood/Dedham line.

Officers responding to the northbound side of the highway prior to Exit 14 before 8:30 a.m. found an SUV with serious front-end damage partially wedged under the school bus, which was heading to Xaverian Brothers High School.

A student on the bus, a bus driver and the driver of the SUV were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Thirteen other students on the bus were not injured.

Xaverian officials contacted the families of the students involved.

“We are extremely proud of our young men’s behavior today,” the school’s principal, Dr. Jacob Conca, wrote. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our first priority. May God continue to watch over the Xaverian community.”

No citations have been issued.

The crash remains under investigation.

