BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston high school student was arrested after officials say he brought a gun into the building on Friday.

Anthony Chen, 18, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a call for a recovered firearm at Excel High School around 8 a.m. met with school officials who said they found the gun in a student’s backpack while conducting a routine security check, according to Boston police.

Chen is slated to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

