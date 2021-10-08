BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton High School student was arrested after officials say he brought a gun into the building, prompting a stay-in-place order on Friday morning.

Two students informed a teacher about a classmate who was in possession of a gun around 10:30 a.m., according to Brockton Superintendent of Schools Michael P. Thomas.

“The student was escorted to the office and that’s when the gun was found in a bag,” Thomas said during a news conference.

Officers who were called to the school arrested the 15-year-old student after he voluntarily turned over the weapon without incident.

Police then thoroughly swept the building. No threats to students or staff were found.

Students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution and there were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear who the weapon is registered to and investigators are working to determine how the student got his hands on the weapon.

Thomas said there are no metal detectors at the entryway of the school.

There was no word on charges against the student.

