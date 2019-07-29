Student arrested after bringing weapon to Haverhill school, officials say

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a weapon to Haverhill High School Monday, school officials said.

The student brought the weapon to school but dropped it off-campus after running away, school officials said. The student was apprehended and the building was locked down before a controlled dismissal of students.

School officials and Haverhill police are still investigating the incident.

