BOSTON (WHDH) - A high school near Copley Square in Boston went into “safe mode” on Wednesday after school officials say a student allegedly brought a gun onto school grounds.

In a letter to parents, school leadership at Snowden International School at Copley said no shots were fired and no students or staff were injured after the discovery was made on Wednesday.

Head of School Raquel Martinez stated that both police and Boston Public School officials were immediately alerted and that the gun was safely confiscated as authorities launched an investigation.

“I am grateful to my team for following all necessary protocols to keep students safe,” Martinez stated in the letter. “I commend those who immediately reported the firearm to a trusted adult and are grateful to school staff, Safety Specialists, and BPD officers who followed all of our safety protocols and helped manage through a challenging moment.”

Boston police confirmed that a juvenile was placed under arrest as a result of the incident.

In a news release, the police department described how officers were called to 150 Newbury St. around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a student being in possession of a firearm.

Boston PD said officers initially arrived and met with school staff, who stated they had found the gun inside of a student’s backpack. Police detectives then secured the gun, which was said to be a Taurus brand handgun that had ten rounds in its magazine.

According to Martinez, the student allegedly involved was to face ” disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct, as well as action from law enforcement.”

Any school parents who may have concerns or questions are asked to contact Martinez’s office at 617-635-9989.

