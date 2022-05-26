One student has been arrested and a temporary shelter-in-place was enacted on Thursday afternoon.

Haverhill Police responded to the high school for a report of a “potentially armed student making threats” in the main office. The building was put in a shelter-in-place and has since been lifted.

The 17-year-old boy who allegedly made the threat was arrested and no weapons were found, police said.

Haverhill Public schools released the following statement:

“This afternoon at Haverhill High School we had a brief shelter in place due to a threat of an armed student that we responded to. We immediately notified the Haverhill Police and located the student, and no weapon was found. The Haverhill Police Department has fully investigated and found that it was not a valid threat to the school. We thank the Haverhill Police Department and the staff and students of Haverhill High School for their appropriate response.”

HPD responded to HHS for a report of a potentially armed student making threats. The student was located by police and no weapons have been located. The school was temporarily in a shelter in in place that has since been lifted. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) May 26, 2022

