BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was arrested at Braintree High School Monday morning after report of a firearm on campus.

A witness approached the high school’s resource officer to tell the officer a student was in possession of a handgun.

Shelter in place protocols were enacted at the school and officers and school staff were able to separate and detain the student.

“The student was cooperative, and a search revealed a realistic-looking air soft type pistol in the student’s coat,” police said in a statement. “The student was arrested and administrative sanctions are pending.”

The student’s name is not yet being released by Braintree police.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)