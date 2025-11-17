BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was arrested at Braintree High School Monday morning after report of a firearm on campus.

A witness approached the high school’s resource officer to tell the officer a student was in possession of a handgun.

Shelter in place protocols were enacted at the school and officers and school staff were able to separate and detain the student.

Initially, students weren’t told that a weapon was the cause of the shutdown. They later learned that in an email sent to parents.

“They were able to search him and they did discover what looked to be a 9 millimeter. The weapon did turn out to be an airsoft weapon, Tim Cohoon said, Braintree police chief said. “But obviously a very serious situation. It looked almost exact to what our officers carry.”

“The student was cooperative, and a search revealed a realistic-looking air soft type pistol in the student’s coat,” police said in a statement. “The student was arrested and administrative sanctions are pending.”

The student’s name is not yet being released by Braintree police.

7NEWS spoke with a boy who said he saw the unidentified suspect threaten a classmate with the gun. He then told a teacher and administrators were notified.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)