Student arrested in series of arson fires at Wheaton College

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old student at Wheaton College is facing numerous criminal charges in connection with a series of arson fires early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on the third floor of McIntyre Hall about 3:26 a.m. found an old bubbler on fire, according to Norton police. The students in the building were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

After launching an investigation into the fire, which was the sixth in the hall since Nov. 28, police arrested Janelys Pimentel on two counts of arson, four counts of wantonly injuring real and personal property, and six counts of vandalism.

The fires did not result in any injuries.

Pimentel is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)