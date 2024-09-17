BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who indecently assaulted a 14-year-old student while she was walking between buildings at Brookline High School Monday afternoon, officials said.

At around 1:15 p.m., the female student was walking on Tappan Street when she said she was grabbed by an unknown man, according to the Brookline Police Department. The student told a teacher that the man forced his hand into her pants, police said.

The teacher immediately notified the school’s dean and the police were called, authorities said.

Brookline police are seeking to identify the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, according to police.

“We ask students to be mindful of their surroundings as they move about our campus,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr. said in a statement.

“While BHS is a safe campus, our high school complex consists of multiple buildings and students move about on public streets. Students, staff and all community members are urged to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to any school staff member,” he continued.

Brookline High School administrators are planning to boost supervision between classes, school officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

