Student athletes protest delayed start of sports season on the North Shore

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Student athletes demonstrated on Friday in response to a decision to delay sports for the fall season.

Athletes from 12 Northeastern Conference schools held a rally in Danvers calling on the athletic body to reconsider its decision.

The Northeastern Conference decided to push back the fall sports season to the end of February due to the pandemic.

Students at the rally stated reasons why the believe the plan won’t work.

