MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A student became unresponsive during recess at Charles W. Whitcomb Middle School on Monday afternoon, according to the school.

In a statement, the school said a staff member noticed the child and immediately began life-saving measures. 9-1-1- was called, and the student was assisted from there.

The school said the principal and school counselors are meeting with students to offer support for those who need it.

There is no immediate word on the child’s status or what caused the child to become unresponsive.

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