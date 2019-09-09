KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHDH) — A fourth grade student bullied for his hand-drawn University of Tennessee T-shirt has inspired the college to replicate his design in support of an anti-bullying charity.

Elementary school teacher Laura Snyder wrote on Facebook that one of her students in Florida came to her classroom crying after a group of girls made fun of his orange shirt, which a piece of paper pinned to it in honor of college colors day.

“He was DEVASTATED,” she wrote. “I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it’s not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day.”

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd became aware of the post and sent the boy a package full of UT swag and gear.

“I was touched to learn of a young Florida school student’s heart for the University of Tennessee, and I LOVED his imagination behind designing his own shirt,” he wrote on Twitter. “So many of us admire his love for UT and it’s awesome to see everyone step up to send him some UT gear!”

The university made the boy’s design into an official T-shirt, which is being sold for $15.

A portion of the proceeds is going toward STOMP Out Bullying.

