Student charged with allegedly stabbing classmate at BHCC

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) student was in court Thursday after police said he stabbed a classmate at the school.

Police said Jerry Ruiz, 18, stabbed another student in a bathroom at BHCC on Wednesday. The student suffered minor injuries and is now doing OK.

Police said they are still looking for a motive behind the stabbing.

Ruiz was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

