Student confesses to writing bomb threat that prompted lockdown at Dartmouth High School

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl has confessed to writing a bomb threat that was found inside of a stall at Dartmouth High School last month, officials said.

Officers responding to the school at 555 Bakerville Rd. on March 1 found a threat in the girl’s bathroom and placed the building on lockdown, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

With the assistance of video footage provided by the Dartmouth School Department, detectives interviewed several females who used the restroom during the time frame in which the threat was written.

As a result of the investigation, police say a juvenile female confessed to writing the threat.

The suspect’s name is not being released because of her age.

The school has since been notified so that appropriate administrative action can be considered.

Criminal charges against the girl are pending.

