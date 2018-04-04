WATERBURY, CT (WHDH) — A driving test in Connecticut came to an abrupt end when a student driver crashed into a DMV.

Police said the driver backed into a parking spot and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the break.

This caused the car to slam into the DMV building Tuesday morning.

Officials said several people inside were hurt; however, the driver and the instructor were okay.

The DMV said services in the building were not interrupted.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)