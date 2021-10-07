UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uxbridge High School student was flown to a hospital after getting struck by a car while riding a bicycle in the town on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 168 Quaker Highway around 7:15 a.m. found a female on a bike had been hit by a car in the northbound lane, according to Uxbridge police.

The student was transported by Life Flight to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where their current condition has not been released.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

