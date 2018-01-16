Student handed out marijuana-laced cookies to several classmates, police say

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Police in Hingham say they are investigating after a student at a school in the town handed out marijuana-laced cookies to several classmates last week.

Officers were called on Thursday to the South Shore Educational Collaborative School for a report that five students had consumed cookies containing marijuana.

The cookies were allegedly given to them by another student, who has since been suspended.

Police say the students, ages 16-17, were evaluated by a school nurse who believed the students were under the influence of marijuana.

The parents of the students involved were contacted.

None of the teens involved required medical attention, but one student was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for another issue, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

