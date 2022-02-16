FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was hospitalized after they were struck by a car while trying to board a school bus in Framingham on Wednesday morning.

The student was crossing the road in the area of Beacon and Summer streets when they were struck by a motorist who failed to stop for a school bus that had its stop sign extended, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The child was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with what police described as “likely non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and was issued a citation.

“The bus was waiting for the kid to cross the street, so the kid didn’t get a chance to get all the way across the street before getting hit,” a witness said. “They have those lights flashing to tell people to stop but people don’t stop.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)