WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — Police say a school bus collided with a snow plow truck in a Maine town, causing one student to be hospitalized.

Officials say between 15 to 20 middle school students were onboard the bus when it struck a truck attempting to make a left turn Thursday afternoon in Winslow.

The bus was taking students from Palermo Consolidated School to a basketball game in Waterville.

Police reported minor injuries in the crash, and one student was hospitalized and later released.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)