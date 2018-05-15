Student in custody after threat prompts lockdown at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was arrested Tuesday after a threat prompted a lockdown at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, officials said.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to the school after the student made “concerning statements,” according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Taunton police also responded to the school and took the student into custody.

The exact nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but Procopio told 7News that it was “likely a hoax.”

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)