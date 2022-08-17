DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student from the Henderson High School in Dorchester is facing charges in court today for attacking a school principle in November.

According to investigators, the student repeatedly punched Principle Patricia Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious. The student also attacked another staff member according to police.

The school closed for a few days after the incident.

