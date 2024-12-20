PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A student suffered minor injuries on Friday when two students misusing a laptop caused an electrical issue in one of the school’s Chromebooks, officials said.

In a statement issued by the superintendent, the incident occurred in one of the classrooms at Higgins Middle School. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated.

Peabody fire, police and EMS responded and cleared the scene. The fire chief later said the electrical issue was caused by students who intentionally caused a mishap with the computer.

The statement continued, “We would like to thank our first responders as well as our staff and students for an exceptional job handling the situation.”

The student that suffered an injury refused to be taken to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)