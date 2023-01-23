BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers responded to Boston Latin Academy on Monday after school officials say a fight broke out between four middle-school students.

In a letter to parents, the head of the school says one of the students was injured and was taken to a school nurse. And then, out of an abundance of caution, the student was taken to the hospital.

Boston police are now investigating whether a sharp object was used to slice someone’s hand.

School officials say additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is possible.

Boston Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper issued a statement stressing that violence is never acceptable at this school or any other school in the city.

“Ensuring that students are safe is our highest priority, and we are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and challenged academically,” she wrote.

School officials are now planning an assembly for 8th grade students to talk about what happened and to provide any counseling services that students may need.

