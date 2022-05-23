NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small red helicopter went down Monday morning.

Nashua police responded to the crash at Nashua, New Hampshire Airport around 11 a.m. and found the helicopter overturned on the runway with twisted blades, and heavy damage to its tail, and cabin glass.

“This is very rare. In my 24 years in the fire department, I have probably only responded to a handful of crashes,” Deputy Chief James Kirk said.

The two men onboard — a student and his instructor — suffered minor injuries and were able to get themselves free before first responders even arrived. One of the men was taken to a local hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

The damaged helicopter was leaking fluids but and the scene was under control in under 30 minutes. By the early afternoon, a front end loader was brought in to right the helicopter before it was wheeled into a nearby hanger.

The crash reportedly happened at a low altitude, and the airfield remained open.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

