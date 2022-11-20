WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night that left a Brandeis University student dead and 27 other people hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation suggests a bus transporting 27 Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:32 p.m., according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell.

One student was pronounced dead at the scene. The other 26 students and the driver were hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Waltham Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Section.

The name of the person killed was not released.. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

The Waltham Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed this accident or have any information to contact the Waltham Police Department at (781) 314-3600.

Brandeis has notified students, faculty, and staff about the accident and counseling services will be provided.

