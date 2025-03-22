PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Student leaders from New Hampshire are providing support to children from the war-torn Ukraine.

Student leaders from the Holderness School in New Hampshire are spending a week in Poland, where they are mentoring children of fallen soldiers as part of the Common Man for Ukraine.

The students say the trip is allowing them the opportunity to show their support.

Sofie Romasko said, “I feel like it’s really important for Ukrainian people to know that there’s someone standing by their side.”

Kelly McVeigh said, “The amount of resilience that these kids have is incredible and it’s part of why I love getting to come over here and help … You see that warmth that they give you and how much they rely on people to be there to help them.

