BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m.
The student will be summoned to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of MBTA property, Transit Police said.
