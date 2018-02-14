East Tennessee State University college student, Evan Dennis, shared a video on his Twitter on February 12th of his Professor Kryss Dula greeting his class with an enthusiastic “Hello!” at the beginning of every class.

The video is a compilation of clips from different classes featuring Professor Kryss Dula bringing his students together with his daily greeting.

Dennis wrote, “This is how @kryssdula my psychology professor, begins every class and I love it. He has a very inspiring story!”

Dula is currently suffering from cancer and has been sharing videos about his treatment since October 2017, using the hashtag “BattlingBrainCancer.

At the time of writing, Dennis’ video had over 1,100 likes and over 300 retweets.

Dula and his fans began using the hashtag #GetDulaOnEllen, with the hope of getting him on the show, where he’d like to share his inspiring story of going from teenage drinker to professor.

This is how @kryssdula my psychology professor, begins every class and I love it. He has a very inspiring story! Everyone RT this to get him on @TheEllenShow !! #GetDulaOnEllen pic.twitter.com/5eP3w7Ss0k — Evan Dennis (@dennis_evan11) February 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)