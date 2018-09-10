Student pilot who made emergency landing credits confidence, practice for helping her reach ground safely

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A student pilot who made an emergency landing Sunday night after losing a wheel during take-off says practicing emergency landings helped her reach ground safely.

“I think you have to have confidence in your ability if you’re going to be a pilot, so I knew that I had practiced emergency procedures plenty of times and I knew that if I tried my best and kept a cool head, there would be the best outcome possible,” Maggie Taraska said Monday at a press conference. “I couldn’t have done it alone, without a doubt, and John has talked me through hundreds of landings, so I figured if anyone could do it, it would be him.”

Witnesses recounted the moments after the wheel fell off.

“I heard a pilot immediately calling the tower as a plane was taking off, telling the tower that the warrior in front of him–the wheel fell off,” Joyce Perelli, a witness, said. “At first, I don’t think it really hit her what the tower was telling her, but then she sounded really scared.”

Another witness said the airport staff jumped into action quickly.

“I guess they said they had gone out under the runway and found the part and examined it, so they knew which wheel it was and that it was hers,” Matt Newby, a witness, said. “We were praying for her and just hoping that she got down on the ground safely.”

According to the airport manager, it took less than half an hour to get the pilot safely on the ground.

“She was up there until we were fairly safe and certain she was ready to land,” Gloria Bouillon, manager at the Beverly Regional Airport, said. “This was an accident, it went as well as it could and, fortunately, it was right after we had done some drills, so everyone was very well prepared, the response was excellent.”

Emergency crews were waiting on the ground at the airport.

The student was not hurt, and airport officials said she is recovering with her family.

