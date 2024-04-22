BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered in protest at Emerson University Sunday night, setting up camp to protest against the war in Gaza. Emerson’s is just one of many demonstrations happening in Boston and across the country demanding their schools take action to stop the conflict in the Middle East.

Emerson students were gathered on Boylston Place, just off Boston Common, with signs and flags Monday morning, representing a group named “Students for Justice in Palestine”.

A similar group set up an encampment at M.I.T. over the weekend, calling for the end of what they call “the occupation of Palestine”. Protestors said they want action from their universities.

“It’s important to be out here because we’ve witnessed six months of genocide,” one student protestor told 7News. “We’ve witnessed truly no response from our academic institution.”

These groups said they stand in solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University, where more than 100 people have been arrested in recent days and where a stark warning was given to Jewish students Sunday when they were told to stay home for their own safety by a school-affiliated rabbi.

At Harvard, in anticipation of students protesting and camping out, the administration restricted access to Harvard Yard.

