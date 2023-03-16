BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student is recovering after officials said a classmate stabbed the teen at a local school Thursday morning.

The classmate, a 16 year old, was taken into custody.

Both the 16 year old and the 17 year old who was stabbed were also taken to area hospitals.

Police said the student who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was responsive and alert as of Thursday afternoon, according to police, who added that school administrators and family members have been with him.

The incident happened in a hallway outside the gym at Brockton’s Huntington Day School around 9:30 a.m. during a time where students were between classes.

One student speaking with 7NEWS said they heard screaming before then seeing teachers rushing down stairs.

“[T]hen, a whole lot of ambulances and police pulled up to the school,” the student said.

Speaking at a press conference, Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas said a staff member saw the altercation and lept into action, taking down the student with the knife.

Officials said the staff member held the student down while a nurse administered aid to the victim.

Police said the knife was recovered.

The Huntington Day School has metal detectors. Now, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said the metal detectors are being checked across the school district as investigators try to figure out how the student got the knife in this case.

The Huntington is a small, close-knit school that caters to special needs students with behavioral issues.

The school already had their share of trauma just a matter of days ago when, on Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy that attended the school was shot and killed in his home.

The boy’s mother’s boyfriend has been charged with the murder.

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family and loved ones as they process this unthinkable loss,” the Brockton Public Schools said in a statement after the boy’s death.

Thomas discussed the boy’s death again on Thursday.

“I was there the day they found out that their classmate was murdered and it’s just everybody together, crying together and grieving together,” Thomas said.

Students said they had councilors on hand to help classmates with their grief earlier this week.

Thomas on Thursday said students will need support again now.

Only about 40 students attend the Huntington school. Officials said they plan to have compassion dogs at the school and more therapy than usual after this incident.

Officials said they plan to step up a police presence district wide.

