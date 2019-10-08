A preparatory school student who underwent multiple surgeries after having a benign tumor removed from his brain received a warm welcome from his classmates when he returned to school.

Hundreds of Connor’s peers gathered near the main entrance of Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland as he was wheeled in on his wheelchair on Sept. 30.

They began cheering loudly and chanting, “Connor strong!”

The school posted a video of the heartwarming greeting, along with the message, “Welcome back, Connor, we’ve missed you.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)