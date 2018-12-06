DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A student in Florida who was checking out the snacks inside her high school’s vending machine on Tuesday recorded a rat that was crawling across the food.

Damian Swint was waiting for wrestling practice to start at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach when she headed over to the vending machines to get a drink.

“I was about to buy a Gatorade out the vending machine so I looked next to it and it’s the snack machine and it’s a rat just like going through it, like eating stuff,” Swint told WPTV.

The video shows the hungry rat rummaging through the machine and coming in contact with the packaged food.

“I think it’s disgusting to be honest because a lot of kids eat out of the vending machines and want snacks during school and there’s a rat in that bin,” student Kael Williams said. “That bin not sanitary. That bin nasty.”

The school district confirmed the sighting, saying they immediately locked the machine so students could not use it.

The vending machine company was also called and an emergency work order for an exterminator was placed.

