BOSTON (WHDH) - A student was stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester earlier this morning, Boston Police said.

Boston Police were called to the high school at about 11 a.m. Police said the person responsible for the stabbing left the scene by the time officers arrived at the school. Police said an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet released information on where exactly the stabbing took place, whether these students were involved with one another or the motive could be. Some undercover cops could be seen entering the building as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)