A Beverly Public Schools student was struck by a vehicle while walking on the high school campus on Thursday, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and Police Chief John G. LeLacheur said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the campus of Beverly High School at 100 Sohier Road around 3:30 p.m. found a male student suffering from upper body injuries, according to police.

The student, who was struck while walking along an access road, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The adult male driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. The incident remains under investigation by the Beverly Police Department, but charges are not expected.

Superintendent Charochak has been in contact with the student’s family and the boy was reportedly in stable condition on Wednesday evening.

“Our thoughts are with our student, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery,” Charochak said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)