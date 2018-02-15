Student survivor of FL school shooting demanding change

PARKLAND, FL (WHDH) — A student survivor of the Florida school shooting is demanding change.

The senior, David Hogg, recorded what he and his fellow classmates went through on his cell phone. The 17-year-old is now speaking out and demanding change.

Early on in the incident, Hogg and his classmates decided to make a run for safety. He said he followed the herd, which ended up being a bad idea.

He and his classmates were unknowingly running towards the shooter. A janitor stopped the students and told them to turn back. Hogg and his classmates, about 40 students total, ended up hiding in a nearby room together.

Hogg said he believes he and his classmates would have died if that heroic janitor was not standing in the hallway directing them to safety.

Following the shooting, Hogg expressed his message. He asked for people to pressure Congress for more gun control in several national television interviews.

“We’re the children, you are the adults,” he said.

Student David Hogg who survived the school shooting looks directly in the camera, and sends a message to President Trump and lawmakers: “Please, take action. Ideas are great… But what’s more important is actual action… saving thousands of children’s lives. Please, take action.” pic.twitter.com/C5mf9qPlqA — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

RELATED: Suspect charged with killing 17 at Florida school belonged to white nationalist group.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)