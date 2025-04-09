BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was hospitalized after being slashed by another student outside of Plouffe Middle School in Brockton Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say the student responsible did not attend school Wednesday but returned around dismissal, where they engaged in an altercation with the victim. The student responsible is now in police custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“That is awful, but I’m not surprised,” said Brockton resident Gail Rich. “They do get kinda rowdy with each other.”

