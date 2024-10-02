BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was taken to the hospital after an outlet short-circuited at Brockton High School Wednesday morning, school officials said.

The outlet short-circuited while the student was plugging in a lamp, according to a statement from the Brockton School Department.

Brockton fire crews responded to the school and determined that the outlet may have arced when the student plugged the lamp in, the statement said.

The student was taken to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Officials said the school day continued uninterrupted, as there was no danger to the building.

